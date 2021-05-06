Small Business Association offering economic aid to South Texas: Here's what to know.

On Thursday, May 20, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host an information platform to help South Texas small business owners in seeking economic aid and resources to weather the difficult tides brought on by the pandemic.

The SBA training on May 20 via Zoom will include:

Overview of SBA Programs to assist businesses

Updates on the available SBA funding options

Economic Aid Relief Options for Small Businesses

Small Business Advising & Counseling & More.

"I want small business owners in the Jim Wells County (JWC) area to please consider these resources and become informed of options and funding available to help them succeed," JWC Economic Director Larry Martinez said. "The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) is now available for local restaurants, but for how long. My hope is to get the word out for local business owners to benefit from the economic aid available to help them succeed."

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) is now available to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. The program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

In addition, the SBA is offering several relief options to help businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Funding options under the SBA include:

Paycheck Protection Program loans

First Draw PPP loans: If you have not received a PPP loan before, First Draw PPP loans are available to you.

Second Draw PPP loans: If you have previously received a PPP loan, certain businesses are eligible for a Second Draw PPP loan.

COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

SBA debt relief (for existing borrowers)

Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG)

Restaurant Revitalization Fund

"These funds are available to provide support for South Texas small businesses with multiple resources to overcome this past year's hardship, or to consider a new marketable business venture," Martinez added.

How to attend:

The online class is Thursday, May, 20 from 2 pm- 3: 30 pm.

Click Here to Register for the ZOOM Webinar:

https://score.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mE02voJyR4Wz4aQFTuEuug

Additional Information:

For details on SBA assistance, https://www.sba.gov/page/covid-19-guidance-resources. For all federal assistance, visit www.usa.gov/coronavirus or en Español - www.gobierno.usa.gov/coronavirus.