Police investigate hazing incident at OGHS

ORANGE GROVE - A recent incident of hazing at the Orange Grove High School is under investigation by school officials and law enforcement agencies, said Orange Grove Police Chief Roy Guerrero.

Details of the incident cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation involving several juveniles, Guerrero said.

Orange Grove Superintendent Dr. Randy Hoyer said the incident is "under investigation" and they are "collecting facts at this time."

Chief Guerrero said his police department is working with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated online at www.alicetx.com.