Investigators make arrest on storage unit break-ins, second suspect wanted

Police were on patrol Wednesday, May 5, when they saw a wanted man at a business on the 200 block of North Johnson Street.

Officers arrested Jesus Cardenas IV in connection with a break-in at a storage facility that occurred in October of 2020, Sgt. Orlando Jasso said.

Cardenas, along with Heriberto Contreras III, were positively identified as suspects in the case. Contreras is wanted by police and there's a warrant for his arrest.

Police were called to the storage unit located on the 300 block of South Stadium by the owners, who discovered 15 units had been damaged and the suspects had stolen items such as sporting equipment, television sets, a firearm and more, Jasso said.

With the cooperation of the owners, investigators were able to access surveillance video of the crime.

Several items of stolen property have been recovered.

"We want to remind the community that buying, receiving or transporting stolen property is a crime. They can and will be arrested if found facilitating a crime," Sgt. Jasso said. "We ask that anyone who sees suspicious behavior or criminal activity to report it to law enforcement. All reports made will get reviewed."

Cardenas was arrested on three counts of burglary of a building and theft of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Contreras is urged to call police at 361-664-0186 or to remain anonymous can call at 361-664-STOP (7867).

When police made contact with Cardenas they also made contact with Faustina Hinojosa. While speaking with Hinojosa police noticed that she showed signs of nervousness, said Cpl. Herman Arrellano.

In the course of Cardenas' and Hinojosa's roadside interviews, police allege Hinojosa was found with 3.7 grams of cocaine, 1.6 grams of meth and 0.7 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Hinojosa was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Cardenas and Hinojosa were booked into the Jim Wells County jail.