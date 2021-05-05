Alice Municipal Court schedules docket

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, May 13 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Jose Angel Aguilar for no driver's license.
  • Marissa Alaniz for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and no driver's license.
  • Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.
  • Adam Alfaro for theft.
  • Homer Anguiano for driving while license invalid.
  • Esperanza De La Luz Anguiano for no driver's license.
  • Patrick Andrew Atkinson no driver's license.
  • Ray Andrew Atkinson for no driver's license.
  • Daniel Anthony Gomez for child not secured by safety belt.
  • Serafin Domingo Trevino for no driver's license, improper turn and failure maintain financial responsibility.

Docket at 9:30 a.m.

  • Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Cristel Miguel Barrera for disregarding railroad crossing gate or flagman.
  • Raul Rey Barrientes for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Vilma Barrintez for driving while license invalid.
  • Claudia Cecilia Beltran for failure to yield right of way.
  • Raul Bermudez III for running a stop sign.
  • Jessica Louise Canales for running a stop sign.
  • Concepcion Mary Cantu for expired registration.
  • Veronica Lynn Davila for no driver license third offense.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Brandon Lee Cardona for assault.
  • Jesus Cavazos Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping and failure to appear.
  • Gilberto Davila Jr. for no driver's license.
  • Frances Ortiz DeLeon for expired registration.
  • Carlos Adolfo Esparza Jr. for public intoxication.
  • Charles Galbraith for no driver's license.
  • Larry Garcia for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
  • Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running a stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Manuel Rubalcaba Gomez for running a stop sign.
  • Julian Villagran for no driver's license and criminal mischief.

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

  • Aaron De La Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Rebkah Marie De La Rosa for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Melissa Moreida Diaz for driving while license invalid.
  • Christopher Lee Doughtie for driving while license invalid.
  • Joel Espinoza for no driver's license and speeding.
  • Sergio Alberto Espinoza for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Teofilo Espinoza II for no driver's license.
  • Francine Everett for speeding.
  • Alvino Joel Flores for open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Norma Gallegos for driving while license invalid.
  • Amando Alejo Garcia for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
  • Elizabeth Garcia for expired registration.
  • Steven Garcia for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Alyssa Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • George Gomez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jose Javier Gomez for expired registration.
  • Daniel Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license third offense, open container, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.
  • Shahayla Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Steven Garcia for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding.
  • Camelia Martinez Garza no driver's license. 
  • Diana Amalia Garza for failed to drive in a single lane.
  • Primitivo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid.
  • Juan Ricardo Gongora for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. 
  • Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
  • Danielle Rae Gonzalez for turned when unsafe.
  • Emily Gonzalez for animal at large.
  • Rosa Marie Griggs for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Leocadia Escalante Gross for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
  • Sergio Daniel Hinojosa no driver's license third offense.
  • Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license. 

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Victoria Infante for theft, failure to appear and assault.
  • Angela Marie Jernigan for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Roxane Joslin for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Vanessa Kring for failure to display driver's license.
  • Mario Alberto Lafuente for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid and city ordinance.
  • Jose A. Longoria for driving while license invalid.
  • Daniela Lynn Lopez for expired registration.
  • Adrian Michael Pena for speeding.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Matthew Gonzalez for display fictitious license plate, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Felicia Ann Guerra for speeding.
  • Elizabeth Leanne Gutierrez for expired registration.
  • Itzel S. Gutierrez for driving while license invalid.
  • Fernando Guzman for no driver's license and speeding.
  • Albina Borrego Hinojosa for failed to signal turn.
  • Norma Leticia Hinojosa for assault.
  • Angel Infante for expired registration.
  • Justine Elaine for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Cory J. Moreida for no driver's license and minor in possession of tobacco.

Docket at 1:45 p.m.

  • Wesley Allan Mathisen Jr. for failure to control speed.
  • Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Demitreas Ivorie Mendoza for expired registration.
  • Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.
  • Gary Lucas Molina for discharging firearms within city limits and failure to appear.
  • Jeremiah Moran for theft.
  • Dustin Ray Moreida for two counts of no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of violate promise to appear.
  • Abran Nava Jr. for expired operator's license.
  • Michael Cosme Rivera Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2 p.m.

  • Adrian Olivarez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Raul Ortiz for failed to yield at stop intersection, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Leona Volcik Owen for drove center lane when not passing for turning left.
  • Humberto Lee Paiz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Christopher Parra for running a stop sign.
  • Kieara Dashaya Payne for no driver's license.
  • Ceasar Javier Perez for driving while license invalid.
  • Kayla Perez for failed to yield right of way turning left, no driver's license, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
  • Rodolfo Perez for expired registration.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Antonio Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Shannon Perez for running a red light.
  • Samantha Kaye Pierce for backing without safety.
  • Felicity Rea Pina for careless driving.
  • Gustavo Quintero for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Javier Rojas Jr. for no driver's license.
  • Ruby Rosalez for public intoxication.
  • Ramiro Salaiz for backing without safety, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Julia Pena Salinas for no driver's license and running a red light.
  • Juan Roberto Sanchez II for expired registration.
  • Billy Fack Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Samuel SiFuentes for no driver's license.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Jacinto Ramirez for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and public intoxication.
  • Jose Luis Ramon for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
  • Eugene Anthony Rios for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Joel Leovardo Rios for no driver's license second offense and expired registration.
  • Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.
  • Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ashley Samantha San Miguel for failure to identify.
  • Jennifer Selvera for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • John Anthony Trejo for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Juan P. Rodriguez for speeding and no driver's license.
  • Mariah Nichole Rodriguez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jerry Alan Rogers for expired registration.
  • Martin Salas for driving while license invalid.
  • Porfirio Salas III for no driver's license.
  • Isidro Salinas for running a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Stephen Michael Uribe for unsafe speed.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Jesse Sosa for operate unregistered motor vehicle and no driver's license.
  • Monica Ayisa Soto for expired registration.
  • Corey Joseph Sporer for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Elias Suarez Jr. for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
  • Carrie Umphres Thompson for expired registration.
  • Martin Lee Travis for failure to yield at stop intersection.
  • Noe Reese Trevino for no driver's license, violate promise to appear and assault.
  • David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
  • Luis Villarreal for no driver's license.
  • Dana Roseann Woods for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license.
  • Juan Marie Zamarripa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
