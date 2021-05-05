Alice Municipal Court schedules docket
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, May 13 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Jose Angel Aguilar for no driver's license.
- Marissa Alaniz for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and no driver's license.
- Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.
- Adam Alfaro for theft.
- Homer Anguiano for driving while license invalid.
- Esperanza De La Luz Anguiano for no driver's license.
- Patrick Andrew Atkinson no driver's license.
- Ray Andrew Atkinson for no driver's license.
- Daniel Anthony Gomez for child not secured by safety belt.
- Serafin Domingo Trevino for no driver's license, improper turn and failure maintain financial responsibility.
Docket at 9:30 a.m.
- Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Cristel Miguel Barrera for disregarding railroad crossing gate or flagman.
- Raul Rey Barrientes for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Vilma Barrintez for driving while license invalid.
- Claudia Cecilia Beltran for failure to yield right of way.
- Raul Bermudez III for running a stop sign.
- Jessica Louise Canales for running a stop sign.
- Concepcion Mary Cantu for expired registration.
- Veronica Lynn Davila for no driver license third offense.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Brandon Lee Cardona for assault.
- Jesus Cavazos Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping and failure to appear.
- Gilberto Davila Jr. for no driver's license.
- Frances Ortiz DeLeon for expired registration.
- Carlos Adolfo Esparza Jr. for public intoxication.
- Charles Galbraith for no driver's license.
- Larry Garcia for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
- Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running a stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Manuel Rubalcaba Gomez for running a stop sign.
- Julian Villagran for no driver's license and criminal mischief.
Docket call at 10:15 a.m.
- Aaron De La Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Rebkah Marie De La Rosa for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Melissa Moreida Diaz for driving while license invalid.
- Christopher Lee Doughtie for driving while license invalid.
- Joel Espinoza for no driver's license and speeding.
- Sergio Alberto Espinoza for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Teofilo Espinoza II for no driver's license.
- Francine Everett for speeding.
- Alvino Joel Flores for open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Norma Gallegos for driving while license invalid.
- Amando Alejo Garcia for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
- Elizabeth Garcia for expired registration.
- Steven Garcia for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Alyssa Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- George Gomez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jose Javier Gomez for expired registration.
- Daniel Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license third offense, open container, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.
- Shahayla Gonzalez for no driver's license.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Steven Garcia for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding.
- Camelia Martinez Garza no driver's license.
- Diana Amalia Garza for failed to drive in a single lane.
- Primitivo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid.
- Juan Ricardo Gongora for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
- Danielle Rae Gonzalez for turned when unsafe.
- Emily Gonzalez for animal at large.
- Rosa Marie Griggs for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Leocadia Escalante Gross for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
- Sergio Daniel Hinojosa no driver's license third offense.
- Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Victoria Infante for theft, failure to appear and assault.
- Angela Marie Jernigan for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Roxane Joslin for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Vanessa Kring for failure to display driver's license.
- Mario Alberto Lafuente for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid and city ordinance.
- Jose A. Longoria for driving while license invalid.
- Daniela Lynn Lopez for expired registration.
- Adrian Michael Pena for speeding.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Matthew Gonzalez for display fictitious license plate, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Felicia Ann Guerra for speeding.
- Elizabeth Leanne Gutierrez for expired registration.
- Itzel S. Gutierrez for driving while license invalid.
- Fernando Guzman for no driver's license and speeding.
- Albina Borrego Hinojosa for failed to signal turn.
- Norma Leticia Hinojosa for assault.
- Angel Infante for expired registration.
- Justine Elaine for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Cory J. Moreida for no driver's license and minor in possession of tobacco.
Docket at 1:45 p.m.
- Wesley Allan Mathisen Jr. for failure to control speed.
- Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Demitreas Ivorie Mendoza for expired registration.
- Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.
- Gary Lucas Molina for discharging firearms within city limits and failure to appear.
- Jeremiah Moran for theft.
- Dustin Ray Moreida for two counts of no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of violate promise to appear.
- Abran Nava Jr. for expired operator's license.
- Michael Cosme Rivera Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.
- Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2 p.m.
- Adrian Olivarez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Raul Ortiz for failed to yield at stop intersection, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Leona Volcik Owen for drove center lane when not passing for turning left.
- Humberto Lee Paiz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Christopher Parra for running a stop sign.
- Kieara Dashaya Payne for no driver's license.
- Ceasar Javier Perez for driving while license invalid.
- Kayla Perez for failed to yield right of way turning left, no driver's license, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Rodolfo Perez for expired registration.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Antonio Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Shannon Perez for running a red light.
- Samantha Kaye Pierce for backing without safety.
- Felicity Rea Pina for careless driving.
- Gustavo Quintero for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Javier Rojas Jr. for no driver's license.
- Ruby Rosalez for public intoxication.
- Ramiro Salaiz for backing without safety, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Julia Pena Salinas for no driver's license and running a red light.
- Juan Roberto Sanchez II for expired registration.
- Billy Fack Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Samuel SiFuentes for no driver's license.
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Jacinto Ramirez for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and public intoxication.
- Jose Luis Ramon for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Eugene Anthony Rios for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Joel Leovardo Rios for no driver's license second offense and expired registration.
- Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.
- Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ashley Samantha San Miguel for failure to identify.
- Jennifer Selvera for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- John Anthony Trejo for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Juan P. Rodriguez for speeding and no driver's license.
- Mariah Nichole Rodriguez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jerry Alan Rogers for expired registration.
- Martin Salas for driving while license invalid.
- Porfirio Salas III for no driver's license.
- Isidro Salinas for running a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Stephen Michael Uribe for unsafe speed.
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Jesse Sosa for operate unregistered motor vehicle and no driver's license.
- Monica Ayisa Soto for expired registration.
- Corey Joseph Sporer for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Elias Suarez Jr. for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
- Carrie Umphres Thompson for expired registration.
- Martin Lee Travis for failure to yield at stop intersection.
- Noe Reese Trevino for no driver's license, violate promise to appear and assault.
- David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
- Luis Villarreal for no driver's license.
- Dana Roseann Woods for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license.
- Juan Marie Zamarripa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Joe Gamez
- Mary Gonzalez