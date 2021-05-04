Zapata man killed in vehicle accident in Duval County

BENAVIDES - A 65-year-old Zapata man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday, May 3, on Farm-to-Market Road 2295.

At about 8:45 a.m., Roberto Villarreal Perez's Ford F-150 was traveling west approximately six miles west of Benavides when it veered off the road for unknown reasons. It overturned multiple times before striking a game fence and came to a rest at the bottom of a caliche pit, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Perez, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.