Jim Wells County COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on Friday, May 7 at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice - Laviana Plaza, located at 700 North Flournoy Road.

Anyone 16 the age of 16 who need the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine can get the vaccine from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

Please be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC Vaccination Record Card if receiving a second dose.

Vaccines are administered on a first come, first served basis. No appointment necessary.