Jim Wells County COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on Friday, May 7 at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice - Laviana Plaza, located at 700 North Flournoy Road.

Anyone 16 the age of 16 who need the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine can get the vaccine from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

Please be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC Vaccination Record Card if receiving a second dose.

Vaccines are administered on a first come, first served basis. No appointment necessary.

Anita U. Garcia received her Pfizer vaccine at La Vida Bella High Rise by Nurse Jackie Soliz with the Christus Spohn Alice Hospital.