Alice Police Blotter​​​​​

Traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Saturday, May 1, led to the arrest of Ashley Gutierrez. Gutierrez was a passenger in a Ford Mustang. Police made contact with Gutierrez and two other individuals. A check with dispatch alerted the officer to a warrant for Gutierrez. A search of Gutierrez's belonging uncovered a bag of cocaine and Xanax pills. Gutierrez was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Slashed tires

Police were called to an apartment on the 2000 block of South Cameron Street for a disturbance. When they made contact with the reporting party, police were told that Gilberto Gonzalez had slashed the tires of a Dodge Avenger. Gonzalez left the residence, but officers observed him during their investigation. Officers attempted to stop Gonzalez, who was in a Chrysler Aspen, but he refused to stop. He stop on Gardenia Street. Police were able to arrest Gonzalez and took him to the JWC jail. He was charged with criminal mischief, evading arrest and resisting.

Threats

Christian Villagran was arrested Thursday, April 29 on two counts of terroristic threats. Police were called to a residence on the 200 block of Escobar Street. They made contact with the reporting party who stated Villagran sent several threats of violence via text message and voicemail. The messages and voicemails were saved and shown to police. Villagran later told police that he received threats from the reporting party, but did not save them. The threats came after Villagran's property went missing. Villagran was booked into the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports