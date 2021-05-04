AISD Senior and Artist wins Best of Show in the 34th Congressional District’s Congressional Art Show

Alice High School senior and art student Tarah Amador is headed to the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. after her piece titled, “In the Clouds,” was named Best of Show in the 34th Congressional District’s Congressional Art Show.

Amador will attend a ceremony for the art winners in Washington later this year.

"I still cannot believe this is happening, it's so exciting," Amador said. "This has been a challenging year with the pandemic and social issues. I contacted COVID, so did my immediate family and we faced the loss of a loved one together. Art has been my constant throughout this year and the winning piece expresses the stride of endurance, anxiety and strength the pandemic has brought. Also (has given us) some light at the end of the tunnel."

Amador's multidimensional art piece was created with pencils, watercolors, markers and liners. For now, the artwork is on display at Alice HS, but it will reside in the hall between the U.S. Congress and Senate with other winners from around the country for a year.

"This years' class is really remarkable. Art is truly in the eye of the beholder and I could not be more proud of the work this class has accomplished," said Kathy Westbrook, AISD art teacher. "To be able to see these students create something from nothing with solely their imagination is a joy. After 30 years it is still a wonderful world to live in and work with all these young artists. Tarah is just a little girl from Alice and is already putting her name on the map."

Amador plans to continue her education and passion for art after graduation. She plans to attend Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

