Orange Grove city attorney will open investigation against the city's police chief

ORANGE GROVE - The Orange Grove City Council held a special meeting on Monday, May 3 to formally open an investigation into the actions of the city's police chief actions related to a simple assault that occurred in Alice.

The investigation by the city attorney will "determine if the chief violated city and/or police department policies and procedures."

Chief Roy Lee Guerrero is accused of a assaulting a teenage boy last month. According to Alice police reports, Guerrero made contact with the juvenile on March 25 at an apartment complex on Olmito Street.

The Alice police report states the teen was visiting a friend at the complex and was getting a ride home. Before the boy left the area, he realized he forgot his phone charger and went to retrieve it. As he walked back towards the apartment an unknown man, later identified as Chief Guerrero, began to yell at the teen to stop.

The officer's police report states the teen “did not know who the male subject (was) due to him not identifying himself as an officer and he did not recognize the unit as being an Alice police unit nor was he in uniform.”

In the police report, the boy and a witness accuse Chief Guerrero of “grabbing him and slamming him several times against a vehicle.”

Officers spoke to a witness who told police “a white vehicle pulled up with the spotlight on and the unknown man was yelling at the boy.”

Alice officers made contact with contacted Chief Guerrero, who told them “he had information that drugs were being sold out of that apartment and since he was hired there as security, he decided to check the area and the people.”

Chief Guerrero told police he never touched the teen juvenile and that he had recorded the incident. According to the police report, witnesses claim to also have recorded the incident.

Simple assault is a Class C misdemeanor. If convicted, Guerrero may face a fine of as much as $500, according to the Texas penal code 12.23. The case is set for June 21 at the Alice Municipal Court.

Chief Guerrero's court appearance is set for June 21 at the Alice Municipal Court. He has hired a CLEAT attorney to represent him in the matter.