2020-21 Teachers of the Year for Alice ISD

Alice Independent School District has announced their 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year. Twelve teachers were selected by the faculty at their respective campuses.

This year’s teachers are as follows:

Secondary Campus Winners

Clarissa Sandoval at Alice High School

Rebecca Wymore at WAMS

David Delgado at DAEP

Maria Ibanez at Dubose Intermediate

Rosa Fuentes at Memorial Intermediate

Elementary Campus Winners

KateLynn Stephens at Dubose Intermediate

Krystina De La Rosa at Memorial Intermediate

Crystal Parker at Hillcrest Elementary

Marisol Hinojosa-Barrera at Noonan Elementary

Jemima Blair at Saenz Elementary

David Ruiz at Salazar Elementary

Ashley Barrera at Schallert Elementary

The teachers of the year will be honored at the Employee Appreciation Banquet on Thursday, June 3. The district teacher of the year along with the alumni of the year will be announced at this banquet.