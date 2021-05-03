2020-21 Teachers of the Year for Alice ISD
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice Independent School District has announced their 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year. Twelve teachers were selected by the faculty at their respective campuses.
This year’s teachers are as follows:
Secondary Campus Winners
- Clarissa Sandoval at Alice High School
- Rebecca Wymore at WAMS
- David Delgado at DAEP
- Maria Ibanez at Dubose Intermediate
- Rosa Fuentes at Memorial Intermediate
Elementary Campus Winners
- KateLynn Stephens at Dubose Intermediate
- Krystina De La Rosa at Memorial Intermediate
- Crystal Parker at Hillcrest Elementary
- Marisol Hinojosa-Barrera at Noonan Elementary
- Jemima Blair at Saenz Elementary
- David Ruiz at Salazar Elementary
- Ashley Barrera at Schallert Elementary
The teachers of the year will be honored at the Employee Appreciation Banquet on Thursday, June 3. The district teacher of the year along with the alumni of the year will be announced at this banquet.