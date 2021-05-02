Alice police investigate Sunday morning shooting

Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a motel on the 1700 block of North Johnson Street, according to Cpl. Herman Arellano with the Alice Police Department.

A man, whose name has not been released due to the pending investigation, along with two other people individuals were staying in a room at the motel when two masked men kicked down the door and began to assault the victim, police said.

One of the masked men struggled with the victim when the victim was shot in his right leg in the knee cap area. The victim was taken to the local hospital before being taken to a Corpus Christi hospital via Halo Flight.

The unidentified men fled the scene. The case is under investigation. No arrests on the shooting have been made.

During the process of the investigation, police searched a vehicle at the motel that belonged to one of the witnesses in the room. The search led to the discovery of 1.8 grams of synthetic marijuana, 12 pills of Xanax with a weight of 3.7 grams, 1.2 ounces of meth, 21 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $851 in cash believed to be from drug activity, police said.

One of the witnesses in the room, 19-year-old Lalo V. Luna, took ownership of the drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Luna was transported to the Jim Wells County jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending against Luna.

Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call 9-1-1, Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186. To remain anonymous can call 361-664-STOP (7867).