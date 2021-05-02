Election Day: Duval County
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
The unofficial voting numbers for the Duval County May General Election.
Board of Directors: Vote for 3
Jorge L. Escobar: 140 votes 30.63%
Mateo Martinez Jr.: 140 votes 30.63%
Lydia Lichtenberger Gonzalez: 128 votes 28.01%
Erestina Uribe Fernandez: 49 votes 10.72%
Board of Directors: Place 1
Marie Alle Barrera: 188 votes 69.37%
Martin Saenz Jr.: 83 votes 30.63%
Board of Directors: Place 3
Dalia G. Perez:189 votes 71.05 %
Joe Lee Alaniz: 77 votes 28.95%