Election Day: Duval County

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

The unofficial voting numbers for the Duval County May General Election.  

Board of Directors: Vote for 3 

Jorge L. Escobar: 140 votes 30.63%

Mateo Martinez Jr.:  140 votes 30.63%

Lydia Lichtenberger Gonzalez:  128 votes 28.01%

Erestina Uribe Fernandez:  49 votes 10.72%

Board of Directors: Place 1

Marie Alle Barrera: 188 votes 69.37%

Martin Saenz Jr.: 83 votes 30.63%

Board of Directors: Place 3

Dalia G. Perez:189 votes 71.05 %

Joe Lee Alaniz:  77 votes 28.95%

