Election Day: Duval County

The unofficial voting numbers for the Duval County May General Election.

Board of Directors: Vote for 3

Jorge L. Escobar: 140 votes 30.63%

Mateo Martinez Jr.: 140 votes 30.63%

Lydia Lichtenberger Gonzalez: 128 votes 28.01%

Erestina Uribe Fernandez: 49 votes 10.72%

Board of Directors: Place 1

Marie Alle Barrera: 188 votes 69.37%

Martin Saenz Jr.: 83 votes 30.63%

Board of Directors: Place 3

Dalia G. Perez:189 votes 71.05 %

Joe Lee Alaniz: 77 votes 28.95%