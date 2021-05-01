Honduran National dies of vehicle incident at King Ranch near Kingsville

KINGSVILLE- On April 29, at around 1 pm two migrants were run over by a Border Patrol vehicle on the King Ranch near Kingsville. One migrant, a male Honduran national, died on the scene as a result of his injuries. Another migrant was transferred to a hospital in Harlingen via air ambulance and was discharged later in the day after medical personnel determined he did not suffer any serious injuries.

At the time of the incident, BPAs were patrolling an area known for smuggling activity when they observed fresh footprints believed to belong to migrants passing through the area. BPAs on foot and in vehicles continued to search the area which was covered with extremely thick and tall grass interspersed with groves of taller vegetation. As they searched, two groups of migrants emerged from different groves and were apprehended by BPAs.

The third group of migrants who were burrowed in the tall grass also emerged and informed the BPAs of another individual who had been run over by a vehicle. When BPAs located this individual, he informed them that he and another migrant were run over by a Border Patrol vehicle while they were burrowed next to each other in the grass.

The individual helped BPAs find the second migrant at which time a BPA Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) on the scene immediately attended to the migrants. BPAs requested an air ambulance for one migrant and determined the other migrant succumbed to his injuries. The initial investigation indicates BPAs were not aware anyone was burrowed in the grass nor were they aware anyone had been run over by a vehicle until informed by a migrant.