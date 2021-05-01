Election Day: Here's the latest numbers for Jim Wells County.

The earliest numbers for the May election were posted on Saturday, May, 1 for Jim Wells County. Below are the unofficial numbers listed:

ALICE MAYOR

Cynthia Carrasco: 689 votes 52.44 %

Daniel Benavides: 625 votes 47.56%

ALICE CITY COUNCIL

Council member Place 1

Pete H. Crisp: 798 votes 60.92 %

Robert Regino 512 votes 39.08 %

Council member Place 2

Mauricio Garza 542 votes 41.15 %

Carlos Hamilton 97 votes 7.37%

Ron Burke (incumbent) 678 votes 51.48%

Council member Place 3

Sandra J. Bowen (incumbent) 706 votes 55.59%

Henry Perez 386 votes 30.39%

ALICE ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE

Albert Molina (incumbent) 935 votes 61.84 %

Octavio "Toby" Z. Flores Jr. 577 votes 38.16 %

CITY OF ORANGE GROVE ALDERMAN

Lonnie Wostal 112 votes 28.64%

Norma J. Cornejo 94 votes 24.04 %

Natalie Davidb108 votes 27.62 %

David S. Gebert 77 votes 19.69 %

ORANGE GROVE SCHOOL BOND

Proposition A:

For: 89 votes 17.87%

Against: 409 votes 82.13 %

Proposition B:

For: 80 votes 16.03 %

Against: 419 votes 83.97%

Proposition C:

For: 68 votes 13.63 %

Against: 431 votes 86.37%

City of Premont Mayor

Ricardo Ric Rubio 171 votes 48.44 %

Priscilla Vargas 182 votes 51.56 %

Premont ISD School Bond

Proposition A:

For: 260 votes 61.76 %

Against: 161 votes 38.24 %