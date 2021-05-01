Election Day: Here's the latest numbers for Jim Wells County.
The earliest numbers for the May election were posted on Saturday, May, 1 for Jim Wells County. Below are the unofficial numbers listed:
ALICE MAYOR
Cynthia Carrasco: 689 votes 52.44 %
Daniel Benavides: 625 votes 47.56%
ALICE CITY COUNCIL
Council member Place 1
Pete H. Crisp: 798 votes 60.92 %
Robert Regino 512 votes 39.08 %
Council member Place 2
Mauricio Garza 542 votes 41.15 %
Carlos Hamilton 97 votes 7.37%
Ron Burke (incumbent) 678 votes 51.48%
Council member Place 3
Sandra J. Bowen (incumbent) 706 votes 55.59%
Henry Perez 386 votes 30.39%
ALICE ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE
Albert Molina (incumbent) 935 votes 61.84 %
Octavio "Toby" Z. Flores Jr. 577 votes 38.16 %
CITY OF ORANGE GROVE ALDERMAN
Lonnie Wostal 112 votes 28.64%
Norma J. Cornejo 94 votes 24.04 %
Natalie Davidb108 votes 27.62 %
David S. Gebert 77 votes 19.69 %
ORANGE GROVE SCHOOL BOND
Proposition A:
For: 89 votes 17.87%
Against: 409 votes 82.13 %
Proposition B:
For: 80 votes 16.03 %
Against: 419 votes 83.97%
Proposition C:
For: 68 votes 13.63 %
Against: 431 votes 86.37%
City of Premont Mayor
Ricardo Ric Rubio 171 votes 48.44 %
Priscilla Vargas 182 votes 51.56 %
Premont ISD School Bond
Proposition A:
For: 260 votes 61.76 %
Against: 161 votes 38.24 %