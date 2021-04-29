United Way of the Coastal Bend provides more than $165k in additional funding to local non-profits

CORPUS CHRISTI – United Way of the Coastal Bend is excited to announce a one-time award of $165,021.90 in additional funds to be shared among numerous non-profit organizations in the Coastal Bend.

Among the organizations is the the Boys and Girls Club of Alice (BGCA). The non-profit organization will receive approximately $4,900.

"We will be using the money to continue the program. Last year, we lost money due to COVID. This will helps us continue operations," said Rick Del Bosque, executive director at the BGCA. "We greatly appreciate their generosity."

United Way of the Coastal Bend’s Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of using surplus funds to provide this gift to partner agencies who operate programs funded through the organization’s Community Investment Fund. A total of 29 non-profits will receive $1,000 to $15,000 in unrestricted funds to cover expenses.

“The funds we are awarding do not originate from donations, but rather the savings recognized through United Way of the Coastal Bend’s careful stewardship of operational expenses,” said Gabe Guerra, President & CEO of Kleberg Bank and Board Chair for United Way of the Coastal Bend. “We’re very grateful to be in the position to provide this additional assistance to our funded partners, and ultimately, our community.”

The one-time gifts will be awarded in addition to program funding the 29 organizations receive through United Way’s Community Investment Fund, and come at a time when many non-profits have seen decreased revenue and contributions.

“Our community is stronger and more resilient because of our partnerships, such as the one we enjoy with United Way of the Coastal Bend,” said Angelina R. Garcia, BAS Senior Director of Programs and Grants at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi. “We are overwhelmed by their generosity and will continue to work together to reach into the darkness and shine the light of hope through excellence in service delivery.”

The organizations receiving additional funds are:

Amistad Community Health Center

Aransas Pass for Youth

Bee County Adult Literacy Council

Boy Scouts of America - South Texas Council

Boys & Girls Club of Beeville

Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi

Cenikor Foundation – Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Literacy Council

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries

The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse – Coastal Bend

Family Counseling Service

Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

Greenwood-Molina Children’s Center

Kleberg County Adult Literacy Council

Live Oak Community Health Center

Live Oak County Child Welfare Board

Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery

Mission of Mercy

Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi

OATH (Open Arms Thankful Hearts)

The Purple Door

San Patricio County Adult Literacy Council

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend

Wesley Community Center

YWCA of Corpus Christi

“Many of these agencies stepped up during the pandemic, pivoting quickly to adapt their services to reach and serve clients, such as drop-offs, drive-through distributions and remote access,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “Their efforts and creativity are a testament to the dedication they have to their mission, and we’re humbled to work in partnership with them.”