Two Registered Sex Offenders Arrested in RGV

Alice Echo News Journal

EDINBURG- On Tuesday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two migrants with prior sexual offense convictions.

Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents working near Granjeno, Texas, arrested a Salvadoran national, later identified as Moises Umana-Umana, after he illegally entered the United States. Record checks for Umana-Umana, revealed a previous arrest by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston, Texas, for sexual assault of a child. The subject was found guilty and sentenced to 2 years confinement.

Minutes later, MCS agents apprehended a group of 16 migrants near Los Ebanos, Texas. All subjects were taken into custody and transported for processing. During processing, record checks revealed one of the subjects, a Guatemalan national was previously arrested in 2014 for rape by the Culpeper Police Department in Culpeper, Virginia. The individual was subsequently found guilty.

Border Patrol processed the subject accordingly.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.