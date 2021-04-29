Texas Mutual announces RFPs for $4M in grant funding for Texas nonprofits

AUSTIN —Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, today announced it is committing a total of $4 million in grant funding to organizations across Texas through two requests for proposal (RFP) initiatives. Texas Mutual is focused on funding organizations in two categories—generational learning, and workforce development and safety training. Grants will be awarded to organizations whose initiatives demonstrate their active assistance and service to Texas communities.

“In the face of devastating and unprecedented disasters, Texas businesses have continued to show unwavering determination and resiliency,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual Community Affairs Manager. “At Texas Mutual, we commend this spirit and through this grant funding hope to assist our fellow Texans on the road to recovery as we work to create a stronger, safer Texas.”

In the first grant cycle focused on generational learning, Texas Mutual seeks to invest in initiatives that support generational change and will be awarded to organizations that demonstrate the following:

Improving the health and wellness of Texas workers and their families by providing access to quality health care and health education

Strengthening the early childhood education system by ensuring child care providers have the resources needed to deliver access to affordable, quality education for Texas families

Increasing equitable access to technology and broadband connectivity by focusing on adoption, use and expansion

Applications for the first grant cycle will open at 8 a.m. CDT on Monday, May 3, and will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 11.

Through the second grant cycle—workforce development and safety training— Texas Mutual seeks to invest in organizations and initiatives focused on the following:

Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices, especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents

Creating strong pathways for in-demand middle-skill jobs

Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives

Applications for the second grant cycle will open at 8 a.m. CDT on Monday, August 30, and will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, October 8.

Conditions:

Grant amounts will vary by market and organization size.

Applicants are recommended to request funding between $25,000 and $100,000 unless otherwise advised. To be eligible for grant funding, organizations are required to be based in Texas, must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization, and must be able to demonstrate they are actively delivering assistance and services to Texas communities.

Organizations interested in applying can access the application during the appropriate submission window at texasmutual.com/communityfunding.

Information: