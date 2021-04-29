San Diego ISD Board approves pay increase for teachers

Alice Echo News Journal

At the board meeting held on Wednesday, April 28, the Board of Trustees from San Diego ISD unanimously approved a 2 percent general pay increase and adjustment to beginning teacher salaries for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

The approved teacher salary scale includes an adjustment to beginning teacher pay. Teachers with zero years of experience starting pay for the 2020-2021 school year was $46,025; the starting pay for teachers with zero years will be increased to $50,100 for the 2021-2022 school year.

“This is a great effort from San Diego ISD to retain teachers and attract highly qualified teachers,” Dr. Rodrigo H. Peña said.

The pay raise puts San Diego ISD among the top paying districts in Region 2.

As soon as preliminary values are received for the current year, San Diego ISD superintendent will present to the Board of Trustees the 2021-2022 pay scales for administrative professionals, clerical paraprofessionals, and auxiliary staff.