May 2nd is National Life Insurance Day

submitted

Reward Your Life with Life Insurance

May 2nd marks the anniversary of the first-day life insurance became available in the United States. Known as National Life Insurance Day, this date brings awareness on the importance and the benefits of life insurance.

Life insurance helps provide financial security for your loved ones, should you pass away unexpectedly. In addition to helping maintain your family’s standard of living and helping cover expenses, it may allow you to leave a lasting legacy by providing funding for college, weddings and other milestones in your family’s lives. This legacy can cross generations.

“If you already have life insurance, National Life Insurance Day serves as a reminder to reevaluate your insurance policies, because changing circumstances may lead to different insurance needs.” says Tim Heslin, Interim Head of AIG Life US. “Your life insurance plan should adapt to your life, not the other way around.”

Life insurance is about helping protect the people and causes you care about most, even if you're no longer here to do so. “Some people wait for a major life event to buy life insurance such as a wedding, a new home, or a newborn. But the most important thing about life insurance is buying it before you need it,” says Heslin.

Life insurance can be difficult to understand with all its technicalities and rules, but we all know life insurance is important in helping protect your loved ones. Life insurance is not one-size-fits-all. There is a variety of life insurance options that you may qualify for depending on insurance depending on factors like your financial needs, health and medical history, age and more.

For more information on life insurance products issued by AIG-member life insurance companies visithttps://www.lifeandretirement.aig.com/life-iq