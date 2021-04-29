Man shot in leg was 'messing' with gun

ORANGE GROVE - A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg on Thursday morning, said Lt. Alan Gonzalez with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call on County Road 306-1 near Orange Grove at approximately 6 a.m. about a man who had been shot. The man, whose name has not been released, was provided with basic first aid and transported to the hospital, Lt. Gonzalez said.

The man told Lt. Gonzalez that he had been "messing" with the gun when it went off into his right leg just below the knee.

The incident is under investigation.