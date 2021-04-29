Alice Police Blotter

Drugs and theft of firearm

A call was made to Alice police on Monday, April 26 in reference to stolen belongings including a firearm. Police made contact with the victim who stated he accepted a ride from a man, later identified as Angel Infante. When they arrived at the destination, the victim exited the vehicle and the driver took off before he could collect his belongs. Infante was later spotted at a business on Cameron Street. Police made contact with Infante. They detained him until further investigation. A pat down of Infante led to the discovery of cocaine and synthetic marijuana in the pocket of his shorts. In the vehicle, the officers found the victim property including the firearm. Infante was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Man arrested in connection with vehicle burglary

Tristen Trevino was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle on Monday, April 26. Police were called to a residence on the 2500 block of South Cameron at the beginning of the month in reference to a vehicle burglary. They met with the victim who stated several things were missing from her vehicle. Through the investigation police were able to identify Trevino as the suspect in the case.

Source: Alice police reports