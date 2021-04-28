Fourth of July Pageant Contestants

FREER - Young men and women of Freer will compete Sunday, May 23 for the chance to represent their hometown in the 15th annual July 4th pageant.

On Sunday, April 25, the Fourth of July Royalty held their meet and greet social at CornerStone visiting center.

Seventeen contestants will participate in several categories such as talent and formal wear as judges decide who will become the 202021 July fourth royalty.

Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2021. For ticket information please contact Geri Van Pelt, director and Erica Schuessler, pageant coordinator at 361-389-4248.

Princess

Bailee Alaniz, daughter of Sam and Neri Alaniz

Xiomora Campos, daughter of Roel and Genesis Campos

Little Mister

Mason Montez, son of Roland and Sara Montez

Marco Harring, son of Rebecca Clarke

Julian Rodriguez, son of Luis and Amanda Rodriguez

Little Miss

Aliana Conde, daughter of Gilda Conde

Brynlee Davis, daughter of Shawn and Tonya Davis

Kylie Luna, daughter of Gilda Conde

Xzyla Espinoza, daughter of Richard and Kelly Luna

Paisley Clarke, daughter of Jesus and Rebecca Clarke

Junior Miss

Kara Montez, daughter of Roland and Sara Montez

Raelynn Garza, daughter of Cody and Rebecca Garza

Emerson Perez, daughter of Anthony Perez and Daniella Cantu

Makayla Tracy, daughter of Rebecca Clarke

Miss Freer

Lorena Rodriguez, daughter of Luis and Amanda Rodriguez

Emma Montez, daughter of Roland and Sara Montez

Gina Tarango, daughter of Johnny and Selena Hernandez and Gener Tarango

2020-21 Royalty

Miss 4th of July Mckenzie Pierce, daughter of David Pierce and Dee Dee McPherson

Jr Miss 4th of July Destinee Hinojosa, daughter of Rosie and Rene Hinojosa

Little Miss 4th of July Mika Kai Lerma, daughter of Geraldine and Nate VanPelt

Little Mr 4th of July Gabriel Moncada, son of Emmanuel and Stephanie Moncada

4th of July Princes Jolie Casas, daughter of Servando and Celeste Casas

The pageant will be held at the Norman Thomas Elementary Cafetorium at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the pageant will go on sale on Saturday, May 1.