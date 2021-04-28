Fourth of July Pageant Contestants

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

FREER - Young men and women of Freer will compete Sunday, May 23 for the chance to represent their hometown in the 15th annual July 4th pageant.

On Sunday, April 25, the Fourth of July Royalty held their meet and greet social at CornerStone visiting center.

Seventeen contestants will participate in several categories such as talent and formal wear as judges decide who will become the 202021 July fourth royalty.

Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2021. For ticket information please contact Geri Van Pelt, director  and Erica Schuessler, pageant coordinator at 361-389-4248.

Princess

  • Bailee Alaniz, daughter of Sam and Neri Alaniz
  • Xiomora Campos, daughter of Roel and Genesis Campos
Princess category - (LtoR) Xiomora Campos and Bailee Alaniz

Little Mister

  • Mason Montez, son of Roland and Sara Montez
  • Marco Harring, son of Rebecca Clarke
  • Julian Rodriguez, son of Luis and Amanda Rodriguez
Little Mister - (LtoR) Marco Harring, Mason Montez and Julian Rodriguez

Little Miss

  • Aliana Conde, daughter of Gilda Conde
  • Brynlee Davis, daughter of Shawn and Tonya Davis
  • Kylie Luna, daughter of Gilda Conde
  • Xzyla Espinoza, daughter of Richard and Kelly Luna
  • Paisley Clarke, daughter of Jesus and Rebecca Clarke
Little Miss (LtoR) - Paisley Clarke, Brynlee Davis, Kylie Luna, Xzyla Espinoza and Aliana Conde

Junior Miss

  • Kara Montez, daughter of Roland and Sara Montez
  • Raelynn Garza, daughter of Cody and Rebecca Garza
  • Emerson Perez, daughter of Anthony Perez and Daniella Cantu
  • Makayla Tracy, daughter of Rebecca Clarke
Junior Miss - (LtoR) Emmerson Perez, Kara Montez, Raelynn Garza and Mckayla Tracy

Miss Freer

  • Lorena Rodriguez, daughter of Luis and Amanda Rodriguez
  • Emma Montez, daughter of Roland and Sara Montez
  • Gina Tarango, daughter of Johnny and Selena Hernandez and Gener Tarango
Miss Freer - (LtoR) Lorena Rodriguez, Emma Montez and Gina Tarango

2020-21 Royalty 

  •  Miss 4th of July Mckenzie Pierce, daughter of David Pierce and Dee Dee McPherson
  • Jr Miss 4th of July Destinee Hinojosa, daughter of Rosie and Rene Hinojosa
  • Little Miss 4th of July Mika Kai Lerma, daughter of Geraldine and Nate VanPelt
  • Little Mr 4th  of July Gabriel Moncada, son of Emmanuel and Stephanie Moncada
  • 4th of July Princes Jolie Casas, daughter of Servando and Celeste Casas
2020 Fourth of July Royalty - (LtoR) Miss Freer Mckenzie Pierce, Little Miss Mika Kai Lerma, Little Mister Gabriel Moncada, Princess Jolie Casas and Jr. Miss Destinee Hinojosa

The pageant will be held at the Norman Thomas Elementary Cafetorium at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the pageant will go on sale on Saturday, May 1. 