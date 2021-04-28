Fourth of July Pageant Contestants
FREER - Young men and women of Freer will compete Sunday, May 23 for the chance to represent their hometown in the 15th annual July 4th pageant.
On Sunday, April 25, the Fourth of July Royalty held their meet and greet social at CornerStone visiting center.
Seventeen contestants will participate in several categories such as talent and formal wear as judges decide who will become the 202021 July fourth royalty.
Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2021. For ticket information please contact Geri Van Pelt, director and Erica Schuessler, pageant coordinator at 361-389-4248.
Princess
- Bailee Alaniz, daughter of Sam and Neri Alaniz
- Xiomora Campos, daughter of Roel and Genesis Campos
Little Mister
- Mason Montez, son of Roland and Sara Montez
- Marco Harring, son of Rebecca Clarke
- Julian Rodriguez, son of Luis and Amanda Rodriguez
Little Miss
- Aliana Conde, daughter of Gilda Conde
- Brynlee Davis, daughter of Shawn and Tonya Davis
- Kylie Luna, daughter of Gilda Conde
- Xzyla Espinoza, daughter of Richard and Kelly Luna
- Paisley Clarke, daughter of Jesus and Rebecca Clarke
Junior Miss
- Kara Montez, daughter of Roland and Sara Montez
- Raelynn Garza, daughter of Cody and Rebecca Garza
- Emerson Perez, daughter of Anthony Perez and Daniella Cantu
- Makayla Tracy, daughter of Rebecca Clarke
Miss Freer
- Lorena Rodriguez, daughter of Luis and Amanda Rodriguez
- Emma Montez, daughter of Roland and Sara Montez
- Gina Tarango, daughter of Johnny and Selena Hernandez and Gener Tarango
2020-21 Royalty
- Miss 4th of July Mckenzie Pierce, daughter of David Pierce and Dee Dee McPherson
- Jr Miss 4th of July Destinee Hinojosa, daughter of Rosie and Rene Hinojosa
- Little Miss 4th of July Mika Kai Lerma, daughter of Geraldine and Nate VanPelt
- Little Mr 4th of July Gabriel Moncada, son of Emmanuel and Stephanie Moncada
- 4th of July Princes Jolie Casas, daughter of Servando and Celeste Casas
The pageant will be held at the Norman Thomas Elementary Cafetorium at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the pageant will go on sale on Saturday, May 1.