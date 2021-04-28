Early voting numbers are low for Jim Wells County: What you need to know for election day.

Jim Wells County experienced a low early voting turnout for the upcoming May election, according to Elections Administrator Richard Guerra. This Saturday, May 1, will be the last date to officially cast your vote. Major items on the ballot include the city mayor and council, two school area bonds and the Alice ISD school board.

"The early voting turnout numbers were very low," Guerra said. "Tuesday was the busiest day with 327 votes cast on the last day of early voting. I'm not sure what to expect for Saturday, but we will be here. The election day locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and I will check the mailbox at 5 p.m. for any late received mail-in votes all of the mail-in must be received by 5 p.m. after that time it will not be counted."

Early Voting numbers:

Total registered voters in JWC: 15,863

Total registered voters for city jurisdiction of Alice: 11,392

Totaled in-person votes cast during early voting in Alice and outside jurisdiction for Alice ISD: 884

Total mail-in ballots received: 78

Total registered voters for Orange Grove ISD: 5,173

Total in-person Orange Grove votes: 275

Total registered voters for Premont: 2,137

Total in-person Premont votes: 236

Election Day:

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1

Where: Alice locations

Alicia Salinas City of Alice Public Library: 401 East 3rd Street Alice, Texas 78332.

Old Nayer Elementary: 501 Cactus Avenue Alice, Texas 78332.

Schallert Elementary: 1001 Jim Wells Street Alice, Texas 78332.

Jim Wells County Building: 1106 Castillo Street Alice, Texas 78332.

Orange Grove location

Orange Grove High School Library: 701 S. Reynolds Street Orange Grove, Texas 78372.

Premont location

Premont City Hall, 200 South Agnes Street, Premont, Texas 78375.

