Changes to the Ben Bolt U.S. Post Office: Here's what to know.

The U.S. Post Office in Ben Bolt closed last week leaving many area residents upset with the new agenda sending them to travel to Alice.

"There are many elderly residents in the area that have voiced their concerns and we are working on solutions," Commissioner Wicho Gonzalez said."A blue box for outgoing mail will be installed as soon as tomorrow by the Ben Bolt Water Department on Salazar Ave. and we are currently looking for a place to house a mailbox unit similar to what you would see in an apartment complex."

For now, all residents that have a postal box at the office in Ben Bolt; will have to take their mail key and proof of identification to the Alice Post Office on 2nd Street where they will issue a new mailbox. Rental fees if paid will still be honored.

The postal service is changing the way they do business and having the Ben Bolt Office as close to the Alice Post Office in miles radius is not what will be offered anymore, Gonzalez stated. "I would like to ask residents to be patient while we work on alternative options to help accommodate the same services but in another manner as before," he added.

For additional information contact the Alice U.S. Post Office at 361-664-5541