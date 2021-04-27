Teen of the Week - Guzman

submitted

Jacob Matthew Guzman

Parents: Javier Guzman and Jeralynn Guzman

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to study business and architecture and go into the real estate business.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Football, baseball, Teacher assistants

Accomplishments/Honors:

2018 honorable mention WR football all district, 2018 all district academic football, 2018 New comer of the year baseball, 2019 all district first team WR football, 2019 all district academic football, 2019 all South Texas 3rd team WR football, 2019 outstanding WR award, 2019 all district first team pitcher baseball, 2019 honorable mention all South Texas pitcher, 2020 all district 2nd team QB football, 2020 all district all academic football, 2020 all South Texas 2nd team utility football, 2020 all district academic baseball, 2020 Offensive MVP award, 2021 Texas High School Baseball flat bill top 40 players in 4A

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

A quote I go by is “There's beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success” by J Cole the artist.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I pray to see myself playing college baseball with my degrees.

If you could change anything, what would it be and why?

I would change poverty, it hurts to see people living on the streets and suffering no matter what the circumstance is people deserve second chances.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Kevin Hart because he's hilarious and my favorite comedian. Lil Wayne cause i love his music and he's my favorite artist. Michael Jordan cause id want to know his dedication and hard work.

Favorites:

Food: ribeye from roadhouse

Book: N/A

Movie: Fast Five

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation spot: Concan, Texas

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.