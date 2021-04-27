Teen of the Week - Deleon

submitted

Robert Deleon

Parents: Veronica Lopez and Robert Deleon Sr.

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend UTSA to study Computer Science and hopefully obtain at least a Bachelor’s.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Football (Right Tackle and Defensive End), NHS Member, and Powerlifting (Wrapper/Student Coach)

Accomplishments/Honors:

Recipient of the George Draper Scholastic Award (2020-2021 Alice Coyotes Football)

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Perspective is key to reap the most benefits of life.” I was given the advice by Mr. Beltran in class last year when we went on a tangent stemming from a lesson about The Great Depression.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In the next 5 years, I hope to accomplish earning my Bachelor’s in Computer Science. Also, I’d hope to be given the opportunity to work for a tech company in the San Antonio area at this point.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

My top 3 picks would be Patrick Mahomes, Floyd Mayweather, and Shigeru Miyamoto to get some insight on what it takes to obtain greatness and ask them what legacy they’d like to leave behind. Also, I’d want to know how they obtained such a positive influence and ask how I could achieve the same effect.

Favorites:

Food- Homemade chicken strips

Book- Drums, Girls, and Dangerous Pie by Jordan Sonnenblick

Movie- Annie

Town in Texas- Galveston

Vacation spot- Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.