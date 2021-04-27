Karbach Brewery launching grant program to help Texas ranchers and farmers

This week, the Karbach Brewery Company unveiled its Restoring the Ranch Program to raise awareness of the ongoing struggles of the agriculture industry due to the pandemic and will give $10,000 to two Texas ranchers and/or farmers to replenish their property.

Restoring the Ranch Program ties back to Karbach’s recent Ranch Water Hard Seltzer released in January and is one of the many ways Karbach has chosen to give back to local communities year-round.

Texas restaurants wouldn't exist without the agriculture industry, and with the effects of the pandemic and winter storms weighing on the over 250,000 ranches across the state, it’s clear that farmers and ranchers need our help.

“Karbach is always exploring new ways to help our Texas community, and with the release of Ranch Water in January, it felt like the natural time to step up and do something for our brothers and sisters in the Texas agricultural community," said David Graham, Director of Marketing at Karbach. "They have not had an easy year by any means, but surprisingly their situation is one that doesn’t get talked about enough among Texans. That’s why we’re especially proud to launch the Karbach Restoring the Ranch Program, to not only give back to two deserving folks in the agriculture industry, but to further amplify the conversation around how Texas can come together to support farmers and ranchers. Without the Texas agriculture community, the restaurant industry we all rely on wouldn’t exist, so we owe it to them to help out however we can.”

The year 2020 was a tough year for everyone, particularly for the Texas agricultural community. In fact, the USDA estimates that the pandemic has caused between $6 to $8 billion of losses in Texas agriculture, and after winter storm Uri, the Texas Farm Bureau reported another $600 million in losses.

Karbach launched it's Restoring the Ranch Program to raise awareness around these challenges and provide two ranchers in Texas with $10,000 grants to rebuild and replenish their land. From now until June 1st, Texans can nominate the farmer or rancher in their life or self-nominate either on social media or via a microsite for a chance to receive a grant.

How to Apply:

Submission Process: From April 26 - June 1, Texans can nominate the farmer or rancher in their life or self-nominate for a chance to win. Submissions can be made in one of two ways:

Social Media Submission: Create an Instagram post featuring a photo of your nominee with a caption detailing why you chose them and how they would utilize the grant money, using the hashtag #KarbachRanchWaterContest

Microsite Submission: Visit https://sweeps.airbaton.me/restoringtheranch and follow online instructions to submit a photo of your nominee.

Qualifications:

Must be 21 or older.

Currently, own, or be employed, at a ranch or farm located in Texas (50 acres+)

