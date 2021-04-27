Alice Police Blotter

No light

A routine traffic stop on Monday, April 26 at about 2:30 a.m. sent Diana Contreras to the Jim Wells County jail. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. conducted a traffic stop with Contreras on the 700 block of Seabreeze. As Contreras rummaged through her purse for her identification card, Officer Jasso observed a bag of marijuana. Contreras turned over the bag of marijuana. The officer conducted a probable cause search and located a bag of crystal meth and a bag that contained two Xanax pills. Contreras was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Old hospital

Four individuals were found inside of the old hospital on Third Street. On Sunday, April 25, shortly after midnight, police were called to the hospital and entered the building to find Brian Helmer, Marissa Zamora, Carlos Limon and Dolores Tichey on the third floor of the hospital. The individuals were arrested and taken to the JWC jail. They were charged with criminal trespass.

Kicking in self-defense

Alexis Escareno was arrested Friday, April 23 following a disturbance on Schley and South Aransas. Officer Zaragoza Zamora made contact with the reporting party who said Escareno was yelling at her and throwing objects at her vehicle while parked at a local business. The victim told the police she threatened to call the police in the hopes that Escareno would leave, but Escareno began to kick the vehicle. Escareno told the officer that she kicked the vehicle as self-defense because the reporting party had thrown her objects. Escareno was booked into the JWC jail and charged with criminal mischief.

Running a stop sign

Alvino Flores was arrested for city warrants and a possession of a controlled substance charge on Thursday, April 22. Flores was stopped by Officer Manuel Garcia IV when Flores failed to stop at a stop sign on Easterling and Tickle Drive. Dispatch advised the officer that Flores had city warrants. Flores was placed under arrest. The officer was conducting the vehicle inventory when the officer observed a bag of crystal meth on the front right passenger seat. Flores taken to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports