Pfizer vaccines will be available on Friday
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be given on Friday, April 30 at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice - Laviana Plaza. The Laviana Plaza is located at 700 North Flournoy Road.
The drive through event starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. or until the supplies run out.
Vaccines are administered on a first come, first served basis. No appointment necessary.
Please be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC Vaccination Record Card if receiving a second dose.