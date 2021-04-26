Pfizer vaccines will be available on Friday

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be given on Friday, April 30 at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice - Laviana Plaza. The Laviana Plaza is located at 700 North Flournoy Road.

The drive through event starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. or until the supplies run out.

Vaccines are administered on a first come, first served basis. No appointment necessary.

Please be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC Vaccination Record Card if receiving a second dose.