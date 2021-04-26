Molina seeks second term on Alice ISD School Board

submitted

Albert Molina is seeking re-election for Alice Independent School Board place 3.

As a native of Alice, I feel it is very important to continue my work on the school board for the betterment of our students, faculty and educational community. I am very involved in youth activities as a cheer coach and mentor along with my 16-year volunteer work with the Alice American Little League. I am currently serving as president of the Little League. I thoroughly enjoy giving back to my community to enrich the lives of our Alice ISD students. They are the future of Alice, Texas.

I would like the voters to know I am ready to continue to serve on the school board along with the other school board members as we continue to strive for educational excellence.

Thank you for your continued support as I seek re-election for Alice ISD School Board place 3. I humble as for your vote. Together we can do this. Le me be your voice.

Editor's Note: Articles on all candidates can be found at www.alicetx.com. Not all candidates turned in the questionnaire from the Alice Echo - News Journal.