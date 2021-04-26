Espinoza honored with Social Worker of the Year award

submitted

Alice Independent School District's social worker was recently honored with the Social Worker of the Year award by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).

Angel C. Espinoza, licensed master social worker and school social worker, serves as the School Social Worker for the School Climate Transformation Grant at Alice ISD.

Espinoza has been employed by Alice ISD since 2016. He received his Bachelor of Social Work Degree in 2016 and his Master of Social Work Degree in 2019 from Texas A&M University – Kingsville. In 2020, he was an honorable mention recipient for the Kathy Armenta Texas School Social Worker of the Year Award.

Recently, he has been awarded as the 2020 Coastal Bend NASW Social Worker of the Year. Espinoza’s areas of interest include school social work, rural social work practices, behavioral health, self-care and mindfulness.