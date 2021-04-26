CHRISTUS Spohn Health System surpasses 100k mark for COVID-19 vaccine administrations

submitted

This week, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System achieved a major milestone in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines given throughout the Coastal Bend.

It was December 2020 when CHRISTUS Spohn received its first shipment of vaccines from the State of Texas and immediately began administering to front line health care workers. Since then, we have answered the call to serve as vaccine hubs in the Alice, Beeville and Kingsville communities. Local government, law enforcement and community agencies in Bee, Jim Wells and Kleberg all contributed to successful vaccination events, while also supporting our Associates. CHRISTUS Spohn also continued its strong partnership with the City of Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, providing personnel and support during vaccine clinics at various locations stretching from the west side of Corpus Christi to Port Aransas.

“There is no way that we could achieve this milestone without the tireless and selfless work of our Associates. Many of them have worked extended hours and even weekends to ensure that all people who were eligible and willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine got that shot of hope,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “With more people now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, CHRISTUS Spohn remains committed to providing this vital service to our communities.”

Vaccine administration at our community hubs continue next week, with events scheduled in Bee, Jim Wells and Kleberg counties. More information is available at https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/south-texas.