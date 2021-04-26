Bridging Families

Meet 3-year-old Alexis Vazquez, who is seeking to become part of his forever family. This toddler is in need of a very special family who can tend to his daily needs he grows up and enters adulthood.

Alexis has made great strides with the assistance he currently receives. He is able to communicate through sound and sign language. Alexis currently uses multiple words and a communications board to message those around him.

Like many children, Alexis likes listening to music (particularly nursery rhymes), watching videos and television. He also enjoys having story books read to him and having interaction with people.

Alexis’s future forever family would be one who is willing to be a part of his continued development and committed to meeting his needs, but most importantly have an unconditional love for him.

If you think you could be Alexis’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: