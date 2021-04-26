Alice HUB City Chamber of Commerce Meet and Greet

Alice HUB City Chamber of Commerce held a Candidate Meet and Greet forum on Thursday, April 22. The forum gave candidates the opportunity to tell voters who they were, what elected position they were running for and what plans they had if elected.

Candidates who were at the event were Alice Independent School District candidates Albert Molina, Ben Salinas and Margarito "Maggie" Perez. Salinas and Perez are unopposed and will not be on the ballot; Alice City Council candidates Mauricio Garza, Henry Perez, Robert Regino and Robert Regino; and Mayor candidate Cynthia Carrasco.

Each candidate had a few minutes to speak on their platform.