Duval County COVID-19 vaccination statistics: Here's the latest updates

Duval County has a higher vaccination rate for the total population compared to the average state numbers that average at 46 percent.

The county is totaling 61.20 percent for ages 65 and older for fully vaccinated individuals and 50.12 percent for residents with one dose.

"The county has always taken this pandemic very seriously as a public health crisis and been proactive in testing and vaccinations which is resulting in the higher numbers of vaccination rates," County Judge Saenz said. "I think it is important to continue the safety precautions by wearing masks and washing of hands and continue to do what we have been doing to provide continued public safety."

The small rural community has taken advantage of the large distribution sites of neighboring counties of Jim Well, Nueces and Kleberg as shown by vaccinations allocated in response to vaccinations administered to area residents.

Duval County Statistics:

Total allocated vaccinations: 3,400

Total vaccinations administered: 7,838

Total population vaccinated with at least one dose: 4,662

Total population fully vaccinated: 3,598

There are currently 18 positive cases in the county with one active case at the Glassbrenner Prison Unit.

A vaccinated breakdown for county age group:

16-49: 1,631

50-64: 1,432

65-79: 1,181

80+: 409

Information:

Up to date testing and vaccination sites is posted on the Duval County Emergency Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sallyb1224

The homebound program is available for Duval County residents eligible to be vaccinated at home. Information: