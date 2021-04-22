OneStar launches VolunteerTX, an online hub for volunteerism throughout the Lone Star State

submitted

Statewide volunteer connector platform launch coincides with National Volunteer Week

In celebration of National Volunteer Week set for April 18-24, OneStar is launching VolunteerTX, a new digital hub that connects individuals with volunteer opportunities throughout Texas.

“When we realized the primary barrier standing between many Texans and volunteering was a way to find meaningful volunteer opportunities, we knew we had to do something. VolunteerTX connects individuals with projects and organizations that inspire them to serve,” said Chris Bugbee, OneStar CEO. “VolunteerTX is a major milestone. It is the first single source for volunteering across the state. We are honored to work with incredible local partners whose work helps make this achievement possible.”

National Volunteer Week recognizes the impact volunteer service has on communities, as well as the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges and provides the perfect opportunity for OneStar to launch VolunteerTX, Bugbee said.

“Texans truly are generous by nature. We have seen again and again — during floods, fires and hurricanes, or even in the challenges of daily life — that no force of nature is more powerful than Texans helping Texans,” said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “VolunteerTX is the perfect tool to help Texans make even more of a positive difference in their communities. The Governor and I thank OneStar for creating an even brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

In essence, VolunteerTX will be a one-stop shop connecting people who want to help with organizations and causes that need support. VolunteerTX is publicly available for anyone to search and currently features nearly 2,000 listings, which can be filtered by geography, issue area, commitment level, and more. The website is the most comprehensive database of volunteer opportunities in Texas and pulls in volunteer opportunities from local volunteer connector organizations, including:

Volunteer Houston

Volunteer South Texas at the United Way of South Texas

The United Way of San Antonio & Bexar County Volunteer Center

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock

Volunteer El Paso at the United Way of El Paso

The Volunteer Center, a program of the Round Rock Area Serving Center

VolunteerTX was developed in partnership with Points of Light using the technology behind the Points of Light Engage volunteer aggregator in its first statewide application.

“As a lifelong Texan, I know the giving spirit of Texans – we’re here to help, to support, to build hope and community,” said Neil Bush, board chair, Points of Light. “My dad instilled a commitment to service in our family from a very early age, and as the board chair of Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, I have seen firsthand the power of people to create change. I know there are thousands of points of light across Texas, citizens ready to step in and give their time, talent and treasure to help others. VolunteerTX makes it easy to take the willingness to serve and find opportunities to do so across this great state.”

VolunteerTX was created after OneStar surveyed Texas nonprofit organizations in late 2020 with a goal of better understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their work and missions (Texas Nonprofit Leaders’ COVID-19 Impact Report, December 2020). The survey showed that:

42% of respondents faced increased demand for services from their clients and communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

76% of respondents endured moderate to severe reductions in volunteer engagement for delivering their programs and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VolunteerTX will help create pathways for individuals to engage in their communities and, likewise, accelerate the impact of organizations that rely on volunteers. Individuals interested in volunteering said the top three barriers to volunteering were all related to not knowing how to find meaningful service opportunities (Points of Light Civic Engagement Topline Report, September 2020), with the following findings:

44% of respondents were unsure how to get involved or where to find opportunities

44% of respondents could not find opportunities near them

43% of respondents were not sure what they could do that would be helpful

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and all forms of volunteering become less risky,VolunteerTX provides a convenient way to find both remote and in-person opportunities for Texans to serve their communities. Visit volunteertx.org to find local volunteer opportunities.