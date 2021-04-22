Local agencies come together to host a Community Resource Drive-thru in JWC

submitted

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Project H.O.P.E (Health Outreach Prevention Education), CASA Brush Country, and Community Action Corporation of South Texas will be hosting a community resource drive-thru in the Boys and Girls Club of Alice parking lot.

These local agencies are working together to emphasize how the use and misuse of substances, child abuse, and teen pregnancy overlap and affect one another. Prevention education is committed to empowering our youth and community members to use the tools and information they receive to make healthy decisions. April is dedicated to Child Abuse Prevention Month and May begins National Teen Pregnancy Month.

“We at Brush Country CASA always hope for the day when CASA, foster care, and a national month dedicated to child abuse prevention are no longer needed because all children are growing up safe, secure and supported with their families. Until then, we will continue to seek more members of the community to join our growing movement. That is what makes Resource Fairs like this so important. It gives us a chance to reach out to our community and let them know that they can make a difference in the lives of our children” said Nicole Ortegon, Outreach Director.

Project H.O.P.E is a true working coalition, which means we are dedicated to working with partners around Kleberg and Jim Wells counties, who invest their time, energy, and resources to help us create alternative activities, awareness campaigns and work with local government to change our environment for the better.

For more information and the latest updates please visit, @youthprograms_cbwf and cbwellness.org.