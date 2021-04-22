Animal Control has a full house: How you can help an animal in need.

The Alice Animal Control kennel is experiencing a full house of sheltered canines at the moment. The kennel recently received six kittens that are also up for adoption.

Local residents in need of a little company, while spending more time at home, might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for a pet.

Animal Control Senior Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez and his staff have doubled the cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals since the beginning of the pandemic. All animal kennels are cleaned four times a day, instead of two, cleaning supplies and routine disinfectant procedures have also doubled.

"I care about these animals and I would like to reach out and spread the word to the community to stop by and adopt. We are blessed to have rescue groups come and pick up many of the animals, but if anyone local can help please do," Officer Martinez said.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

Information:

Cost: The adoption fee is $25.

Contact: To visit the kennel call the Alice Police Department between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

Location: The City of Alice Animal Shelter facility is located on Commerce Road, approximately 1/4 mile West of the entrance to Lake Findley, and the NorthTexas Commerce Road intersection, across from the City of Alice Water Plant.