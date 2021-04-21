Teen of the Week - Orta

submitted

Jeremiah Orta

Parents: Lysandro and Lori Orta

Educational or Future plans:

I plan on attending Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi to receive my masters in biology. I am not quite sure what I want to do with the degree yet, but I am confident I will find a job that I love and cherish as biology is a subject I am deeply passionate about.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

National Honors Society Member 4- year Coyote Scholar

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I received was from my dad. He told me, “there are always going to be struggles in life. You can come home from work everyday and take up an hour of your free time to cook a healthy meal, or you can spend 10 minutes every day getting fast food and ending up in the hospital at 40. You choose your struggles through your actions.”

Where do I see myself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I hope to be leaving college with my masters. I hope to be residing in San Antonio in my well furnished apartment, happily living with my dogs and maybe a cat?

If you could change anything in this world what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, it would be the education systems that are currently put in place throughout most countries. If countries prioritized factual education, the world would be a more peaceful place. People would have the educational resources needed to put competent leaders with creative solutions into office rather than theatrical fear mongering politicians with outdated ideas. We could move away from low-paying labor intensive jobs. Government and enterprise can begin focusing on creating good, reliable jobs. The world could move towards a more developed economy with clean, safe energy being a focus point. We could begin to address problems such as climate change and food shortages in Africa and other war torn areas. People would have a better understanding of religion, race, and wealth, and would be more empathetic towards one another. The world would be a much kinder place.

If you could invite three people to dinner who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner, it would be Sigmund Freud, Albert Einstein, and Martin Luther. I am a huge geek for philosophy and physics so I feel that it would be insightful but also hilarious to watch them interact and argue with one another.

Favorites:

Food: Pizza

Book: The Great Gatsby

Movie: The Wizard of Oz

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Santa Monica, California

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.