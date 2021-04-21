Teen of the Week - Cantu

submitted

Alaura Cantu

Parent: Daniella Medellin

Educational or Future plans:

My plans after high school are to major in biology and become a dermatologist in the near future. I also plan to continue on my track and field career at the collegiate level.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

I was a member of Junior class, HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), Trio, National Honors Society, and Varsity Track

Accomplishments:

Regional Qualifier for Cross Country, Academic All-District for Soccer and Top 20 percent of my class.

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

If you want to be successful you’re the one who needs to put in the hard work. - Coach Acosta

Where do I see myself in 5 years?

I’ll complete my undergraduate studies and then attend dermatology school.

If you could change anything in this world what would it be and why?

I would try to come up with new ways to help make changes with getting rid of our waste. Too many animals suffer because we are irresponsible; pollution isn’t a joke and no one likes it.

If you could invite three people to dinner who would they be and why?

Cardi B - the conversation would never be boring with her.

George Strait- I feel like I would get good advice from him.

Allyson Felix- My inspiration for track and field.

Favorites

Food: New York Steak

Book: Divergent

Movie: The 5th Wave

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: South Padre Island

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.