Premont arrests

On Sunday, April 18, at about 10:10 p.m., Officer David Gutierrez was dispatched to shots fired in the areas of 300 block of Southwest Ninth Street and the 400 block of Southwest Tenth Street. Upon investigating the call by Officer David Gutierrez, Sgt. Robert Longoria and Officer Jesus Garza contact was made with 28-year-old Ricardo Huitron Esparza Jr. on the 300 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

Esparza admitted to officers that he had fired two shots. He was placed under arrest. A pat down of Esparza, for officer safety, led to the discovery of meth on Esparza's person. He was transported to the Jim Wells County jail and booked in for deadly conduct discharge firearm as well as possession of a controlled substance. No injuries or damages were reported.

Two men arrested

Two men were arrested on Saturday, April 17 at around 10:57 p.m. after a traffic stop. Sgt. Robert Longoria and Officer Jesus Garza were dispatched to North CLay Street in reference to shots fired. During the course of the investigation, Officer David Gutierrez made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Seventh Street and Highway 281. The vehicle was believed to be involved in the incident.

Officer Gutierrez made contact with 22-year-old Benjamin Soto Jr., 34-year-old Arturo Soto and a 29-year-old passenger, all from Falfurrias. Officers found three weapons located in the vehicle, two handguns and one assault rifle. Further investigation led to the arrest of Benjamin Soto Jr. for deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony. Arturo Soto was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third degree felony. The passenger was released at the scene with no charges.

Benjamin Soto and Arturo Soto were transported to the JWC jail. Weapons were seized into evidence. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

Teen found were loaded firearm

Premont police detained a 16-year-old boy on Friday, April 9 who was carrying a loaded firearm.

About 12:12 a.m. Officer Jesus Garza and Officer Martin Aguilera were on patrol in the area of Baxter and NE First Street when they observed the juvenile walking the streets. When officer made contact with the juvenile, he immediately put his hands behind his head and said, "take me in, I am strapped."

A pat down off the juvenile led the officers to the discovery of a black loaded firearm on the front waistband of his pants. The loaded firearm was confiscated from the juvenile. He was detained for unlawful carrying weapon. The teen was transport to a juvenile detention center.

