Alice Police Blotter​​​​

Disturbance call

Rudy Falcon was arrested on Sunday, April 18 following a disturbance call. Police arrived on the 800 block of North King Street where they observed Falcon walking down the street and the victim sitting in a vehicle. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. made contact with the victim who stated Falcon asked her to pick him up and give him a ride to a family member's home. They had been dating and recently they had a baby together. Falcon began to argue with her over him wanting his child. In the process of the argument Falcon began to assault the victim and bit her in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital and Falcon was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family member.

Stolen vehicle

Officer Hector Perez conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-250 on Sunday, April 18 on the 1700 block of South Texas Boulevard. A run of the license plate number with dispatch revealed that the license plate belonged to a 2007 Dodge 4-door car. As the roadside investigation continued with the driver, Fernando D. Guzman, dispatch alerted the officer that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Guzman was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and displaying fictitious plates.

Fight

On Sunday, April 18, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Maria in reference to a fight. When police arrived they spoke with a witness on the scene who stated that Jacinto Ramirez arrived at the residence and “messed up.” The witness explained to the officers that Ramirez had left the property walking. Assisting officers found Ramirez walking. When officers spoke with Ramirez they concluded Ramirez was under the influence. Ramirez admitted that he had marijuana in his shirt pocket. Ramirez was transported to the JWC jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Traffic stop ends with vehicle search, man arrested

Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. was on patrol Friday, April 16 when he conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of North Johnson. The officer made contact with the driver, Jeremiah Moran. Moran stepped out of the vehicle to look at the vehicle's headlights. When Moran opened the door to the vehicle, the officer detected an odor of marijuana. The officer observed marijuana residue on Moran's person. Moran told the officer he had smoked marijuana an hour prior to the traffic stop and that he did have a marijuana cigarette in his pocket. Moran was detained and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted. In the vehicle Jasso located a bag of synthetic marijuana and a bag of marijuana. Moran was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wanted man arrested

Officer Zac Jaramillo was on patrol Friday, April 16 when he observed a white truck pull into an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Pierce Street. He observed Cory Moreida exit the vehicle. From prior contact with Moreida, the officer knew the was a warrant for Moeida's arrest. The officer made contact with Moreida and the driver of the truck. Moreida's backpack was searched. A vape pen with a cartridge that contained a marijuana fluid. A search of the vehicle did not turn up any drugs. Moreida was arrested on the warrant for deadly conduct and was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the JWC jail.

Argument over drinking sends man to jail

A disturbance call was reported on Thursday, April 15. Cpl. Nick Reyes was dispatched to the residence and met with a woman who told police that she had an argument with Gabriel Sepede. The victim said that Sepede drinks every night and when he told him not to drink that night they got into an argument. She attempted to leave the home when Sepede assaulted her and dragged her upstairs. Sepede was not home when police arrived. However, officers were called back to the residence when Sepede arrived later that night. Sepede was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence and unlawful restraint.

Parked in the wrong direction

Officer Manuel Garcia IV conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 500 block of Dewey Avenue on Thursday, April 15. The officer had been behind the vehicle when the driver pulled off the roadway and parked illegally in front of a home. The officer made contact with the driver, passenger Dustin Morieda and another passenger. A strong odor of marijuana emitted from the vehicle and Officer Garcia conducted a probable cause search. The search led to the discovery of a bag that contained several Xanax pills along with a stolen firearm and ammunition. Morieda took ownership and was transported to the JWC jail. The driver and other passenger were released. Moreida was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm.

Marijuana seized

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of Ericka Aguilar on Monday, April 13. Officer Zaragoza Zamora was on patrol near the area of East Front and South King. The officer made contact with Aguilar and advised her of the stop. During the roadside interview, Aguilar was nervous, her hands were shaking and felt like she was going to vomit. The officer received consent to search the vehicle which led to the discovery of two bags of marijuana inside a pursue belonging to Aguilar. She was taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Couple arrested

Two people were arrested on a traffic stop near the intersection of Seabreeze and Olmito Street. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with the occupants, Joe Aguilar and Lola Luna. The officer detected an odor of marijuana and conducted a probable search of the vehicle. During the search, Officer Garcia located a marijuana cigarette in the rear cup holder and a glass pipe. The couple was transported to the JWC jail. They were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Source: Alice police reports