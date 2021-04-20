Sheriff raises concerns over drugs disguised as candy following narcotic investigation

A partnership between law enforcement entities and the United States Postal Service (USPS) led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Alice man and the confiscation of drugs and a gun on Tuesday, April 20.

The drugs are a concern to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno because the drugs are made to resemble candy.

"It looks like bubble gum. That's a concern to me," Sheriff Bueno said. "My concern is what is going to happen to our community in five or 10 years from now. We have children being introduced to this substance. They've been introduced by people like Martinez to this kind of stuff. This stuff is being brought in to our small community...You see the drugs packaged like candy and you think it's a package from the (store). It looks like gum or candy and they're introducing them to our kids."

Officers with the JWC Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division assisted by the Alice Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the USPS Inspector General's Office conducted a narcotic investigation into the shipping of narcotics via the USPS to an address in Alice.

As a result of the investigation law enforcement agents, Mark Martinez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon after sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on Arsanas and Second Street.

During the course of the traffic stop, the JWC Sheriff's Office K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two boxes, that had been at the post office, and a firearm, according to Sheriff Bueno.

"Whether it's one pound or two pounds or 15 pounds, it's how it got here...It's packaged and shown...That's what scares me. To know that this individual, and he's not the only one there's others out there," Bueno said. "Look at the boxes and see how they were packaged. They did everything they could to disguise and the smell...Looking at how it was sealed, packaged and sent out through priory mail."

According to agents, the marijuana was vacuum sealed, placed in separate envelopes and, then, the contents were covered in a foam in the attempt to conceal the smell.

The boxes, with nearly two pounds of marijuana, were shipped from an out-of-state address where Martinez had recently traveled to, Bueno said.

The traffic stop lead to a narcotic search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West First Street in Alice. When police arrived at the home, they temporarily detained a woman at the residence until the search was completed at the home. She was released.

"We're sure that there is more being sent. It's being disguised like this contraband through the post office. The good thing is that we have a partnership with the postal service. The inspector general was with us today. We're looking forward to a better relationship," Bueno said. "These packages are coming from all over the country. They're targeting our small communities. They're targeting our children who parents are having problems...(Some) have been introduced to this stuff. They're either high or they can't relate to life. It's a stepping stone to something else."

The partnerships by law enforcement agencies will lead to more combined efforts targeting the sell, consumption and distribution of narcotics within the City of Alice, Bueno said.

"We are seeing an increase in marijuana," said Lt. Alan Gonzalez. "For a long time it had gone away and it had been synthetic (marijuana.) In the last few weeks and months, we have, definitely, seen an increase in marijuana."

This case is still under investigation. Martinez may faces federal charges.