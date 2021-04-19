Undocumented immigrant in medical distress, dies at area hospital

submitted

HEBBRONVILLE - On Thursday, April 15, remote cameras monitored by the U.S. Border Patrol, near Hebbronville, captured a Toyota Tacoma containing multiple people laying down in the bed of the vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed Border Patrol agents responded to the area, located the vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop. When the vehicle stopped, agents witnessed several occupants flee while one occupant remained inside. Border Patrol agents gave commands to the man to exit the vehicle but he did not respond. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrived and provided assistance to the agents. When the agents approached the Toyota, they found a man in medical distress. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician provided medical care and notified Duval County EMS which transported the man to the Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice, where he was pronounced dead.

No other occupants from the vehicle were apprehended.

The identity and nationality of the deceased male has not yet been determined. This incident is under review by the Nueces County Medical Examiner and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility. The DHS Office of Inspector General was notified of the incident.