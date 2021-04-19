SD firefighters, junior firefighters at vehicle rescue training

WHITSETT - Four San Diego volunteers and several of their junior firefighters attended a vehicle rescue training over the weekend in Whitsett, TX.

The firefighters participated in a vehicle 1 auto extrication technician course as the junior firefighters observe the training. The training was taught by MV Fire Rescue TX, LLC and Genesis Rescue Systems.

San Diego was one of eight departments including Sandia and Lagarto Volunteer Fire Departments.

Junior firefighters were able to see some scenarios and get some very informative information from LT. Aaron bonner from Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department.