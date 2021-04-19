Firefighters visit New Foundation Christian Academy
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
The children of New Foundation Christian Academy were visited by the Alice Fire Department on Friday, April 16.
Firefighters arrived in their big, red fire truck as the children sat outside for them. The children watched as the firefighters suited up in their protective gear. Firefighters also turned on the sirens and flashed the fire truck lights.
Children also got to sit in the truck with firefighters.