Bridging Families

Not having is difficult for children especially during special events and holidays. Thousands of children search for their forever family to make memories and be apart of something special, a family.

Loretta, is a 15-year-old, looking for a family to call her own.

She can be shy and soft spoken at first meeting, but she will open up and share her caring personality once she gets to know you.

Loretta loves being activate when she is outdoors, like when she is playing basketball, she has also started taking part in playing flag football. If you find Loretta indoors she will challenge you to a game on PlayStation, but fair warning she is a very good player.

When inside, you can find Loretta in the kitchen, as she really enjoys being a creative cook, experimenting with new recipes, with her favorites being Mexican dishes.

Loretta is very smart, as she enjoys learning new things, with math being her favorite subject in school. She also has a very good memory, as she has the ability to memorize song lyrics very quickly after hearing a tune just a few times.

Loretta has a very loving heart and is seeking to be a part of her forever family, if it’s a two parent household or as a single parent, and if there are older children already in the home, that would be a plus,

If you think you could be Loretta’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: