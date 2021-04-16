Alice Municipal Court is scheduled to hold in-person court

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Monday, April 26 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Joe Aguilar for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Angel Aguilar for no driver's license.

Adrian Alanis for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Adam Alfaro for theft.

Vincent Elias Arias for failure to change motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Angel Ricardo Buitron for running a stop sign.

Ricardo Esparza for open container.

Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Gilbert Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Jaime Homero Gonzalez for failure to control speed.

Lola Victoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julian Martinez III for removing original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.

Serafin Domingo Trevino for no driver's license, improper turn and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Edward Sanchez

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Nicholas Aaron Arriola no driver's license and expired registration.

Adrian Ayala for expired registration.

Jesus Barrientes III for no driver's license.

Claudia Cecilia Beltran for failed to yield right of way.

Raul Bermudez III for running a stop sign.

Veronica Lynn Davila for no driver's license (third offense).

Ramiro Luis Dominguez for running a red light.

Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Stephanie Ann Escamilla for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Carlos Adolfo Esparza Jr. for public intoxication.

Charles Galbraith for no driver's license.

Andrew Trevino Garcia for expired registration.

Cody Lynn Garcia for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Joel Garcia for driving while license invalid.

Felicia Garcia for leaving scene of accident.

Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Larry Garcia for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Clarissa Gonzalez for failure to control speed, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Samantha Michole Garrison for speeding.

Alyssa Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.

George Gomez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jose Javier Gomez for expired registration.

Daniel Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license, open container and failure to appear.

Luis Angel Gonzalez Jr. for failure maintain financial responsibility.

Marissa Gabriella Gonzalez for failure to drive in a single lane.

Shahayla Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

David Good for expired operator's license.

Rosas Marie Griggs for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Leocadia Escalante Gross for no driver's license.

Roy Lee Guerrero for assault.

Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Lee Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license (third offense).

Marie Rosa Houghman for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Joshua Griggs for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call 11:30 a.m.

Bridget Gail Hinson for no driver's license.

Justine Elaine Infante for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Leo Casilda for driving while license invalid.

Rudy Lopez III for careless driving, speeding and no motorcycle endorsement.

Tyerrah Shauvon Mesa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jonathan Molina for failure to yield row from private property .

Maria Magdalena Molina for running red light.

Cory J. Moreida for no driver's license and minor in possession of tobacco.

James Wesley Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Manuel Rubalcada Gomez for running a stop sign.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Joseph Paul Nichols for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Obed Rene Nieto for speeding.

Richard Olguin for driving while license invalid.

Jessica Marie Ortega for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.

Rex Ismael Ortiz for unsafe speed/too fast for conditions.

Jorge Ovalle for speeding.

Remijio Pena for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herminia C. Zambrano for failure to yield row from Private property.

Sierra Rodriguez

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Oscar Perez for no driver's license.

Benito Ramirez Jr. no driver's license.

Jacinto Ramirez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Michael Cosme Rivera Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.

Esmerlda Rocha for no driver's license.

Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ashley Nicole Rodriguez for no driver's license.

Cristina Martina Rodriguez for failed to yield right of way.

Andrew Rudy Silva for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Antonio Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Javier Rojas Jr. for no driver's license.

Ramiro Salaiz for backed without safety, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ryan Salazar for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Salinas Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

George Luis G. Salinas for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Julia Pena Salinas for no driver's license and running a red light.

Ruby Rosalez

Jesus Zambrano

Corando Torres

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.

Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for no driver's license.

Ashley Samantha San Miguel for failure to identify.

Jennifer Selvera for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ruqia Ali Shah for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Gabriel Ernesto Solis Jr. for speeding.

John Anthony Trejo for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Daniel Trevino for no driver's license.

Melecio Garza Jr. for failure to control speed.

Jesus Guerra for failure to abate nuisance.

Olinda Longoria for assault.

Cassandra Lee Moreida for changed lane when unsafe.

Anthony Woodrow Spencer for public intoxication.

Stephen Michael Uribe for unsafe speed.too fast for conditions.

Lisa Villiagran for running a stop sign and driving while license invalid.

Humberto Ynfante Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Virginia Ramirez Zuniga for failure to drive in a single lane.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.