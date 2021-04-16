Alice Municipal Court is scheduled to hold in-person court

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Monday, April 26 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Joe Aguilar for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jose Angel Aguilar for no driver's license.
  • Adrian Alanis for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Adam Alfaro for theft.
  • Vincent Elias Arias for failure to change motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Angel Ricardo Buitron for running a stop sign.
  • Ricardo Esparza for open container.
  • Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Gilbert Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Jaime Homero Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
  • Lola Victoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Julian Martinez III for removing original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.
  • Serafin Domingo Trevino for no driver's license, improper turn and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Edward Sanchez

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Nicholas Aaron Arriola no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Adrian Ayala for expired registration.
  • Jesus Barrientes III for no driver's license.
  • Claudia Cecilia Beltran for failed to yield right of way.
  • Raul Bermudez III for running a stop sign.
  • Veronica Lynn Davila for no driver's license (third offense).
  • Ramiro Luis Dominguez for running a red light.
  • Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Stephanie Ann Escamilla for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Carlos Adolfo Esparza Jr. for public intoxication.
  • Charles Galbraith for no driver's license.
  • Andrew Trevino Garcia for expired registration.
  • Cody Lynn Garcia for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Daniel Joel Garcia for driving while license invalid.
  • Felicia Garcia for leaving scene of accident.
  • Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Larry Garcia for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
  • Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Clarissa Gonzalez for failure to control speed, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Samantha Michole Garrison for speeding.
  • Alyssa Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • George Gomez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jose Javier Gomez for expired registration.
  • Daniel Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license, open container and failure to appear.
  • Luis Angel Gonzalez Jr. for failure maintain financial responsibility.
  • Marissa Gabriella Gonzalez for failure to drive in a  single lane.
  • Shahayla Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • David Good for expired operator's license.
  • Rosas Marie Griggs for speeding  and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Leocadia Escalante Gross for no driver's license.
  • Roy Lee Guerrero for assault.
  • Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • April Lee Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license (third offense).
  • Marie Rosa Houghman for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
  • Joshua Griggs for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call 11:30 a.m.

  • Bridget Gail Hinson for no driver's license.
  • Justine Elaine Infante for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Leo Casilda for driving while license invalid.
  • Rudy Lopez III for careless driving, speeding and no motorcycle endorsement.
  • Tyerrah Shauvon Mesa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jonathan Molina for failure to yield row from private property .
  • Maria Magdalena Molina for running red light.
  • Cory J. Moreida for no driver's license and minor in possession of tobacco.
  • James Wesley Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Manuel Rubalcada Gomez for running a stop sign.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Joseph Paul Nichols for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Obed Rene Nieto for speeding.
  • Richard Olguin for driving while license invalid.
  • Jessica Marie Ortega for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
  • Rex Ismael Ortiz for unsafe speed/too fast for conditions.
  • Jorge Ovalle for speeding.
  • Remijio Pena for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Herminia C. Zambrano for failure to yield row from Private property.
  • Sierra Rodriguez 

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Oscar Perez for no driver's license.
  • Benito Ramirez Jr. no driver's license.
  • Jacinto Ramirez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Michael Cosme Rivera Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Esmerlda Rocha for no driver's license.
  • Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ashley Nicole Rodriguez for no driver's license.
  • Cristina Martina Rodriguez for failed to yield right of way.
  • Andrew Rudy Silva for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Antonio Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Javier Rojas Jr. for no driver's license.
  • Ramiro Salaiz for backed without safety, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ryan Salazar for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Daniel Salinas Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration. 
  • George Luis G. Salinas for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Julia Pena Salinas for no driver's license and running a red light.
  • Ruby Rosalez
  • Jesus Zambrano
  • Corando Torres

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.
  • Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for no driver's license.
  • Ashley Samantha San Miguel for failure to identify.
  • Jennifer Selvera for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ruqia Ali Shah for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Gabriel Ernesto Solis Jr. for speeding.
  • John Anthony Trejo for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Daniel Trevino for no driver's license.
  • Melecio Garza Jr. for failure to control speed.
  • Jesus Guerra for failure to abate nuisance.
  • Olinda Longoria for assault.
  • Cassandra Lee Moreida for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Anthony Woodrow Spencer for public intoxication.
  • Stephen Michael Uribe for unsafe speed.too fast for conditions.
  • Lisa Villiagran for running a stop sign and driving while license invalid.
  • Humberto Ynfante Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Virginia Ramirez Zuniga for failure to drive in a single lane.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Anthony Lopez for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and speeding.
  • Alexis Luera for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Nicholas Daniel Reyes for failure to control speed.
  • Joel Tejerina for animal at large, two counts of no city dog tags, two counts of no rabies tags worn by dog, no rabies vaccination and animal at large.
  • Reynaldo A. Vasquez for failed to signal intent to turn.
  • Joe Gamez
  • Mary Gonzalez