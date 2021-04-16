Alice Municipal Court is scheduled to hold in-person court
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Monday, April 26 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Joe Aguilar for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jose Angel Aguilar for no driver's license.
- Adrian Alanis for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Adam Alfaro for theft.
- Vincent Elias Arias for failure to change motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Angel Ricardo Buitron for running a stop sign.
- Ricardo Esparza for open container.
- Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Gilbert Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Jaime Homero Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
- Lola Victoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Julian Martinez III for removing original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.
- Serafin Domingo Trevino for no driver's license, improper turn and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Edward Sanchez
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Nicholas Aaron Arriola no driver's license and expired registration.
- Adrian Ayala for expired registration.
- Jesus Barrientes III for no driver's license.
- Claudia Cecilia Beltran for failed to yield right of way.
- Raul Bermudez III for running a stop sign.
- Veronica Lynn Davila for no driver's license (third offense).
- Ramiro Luis Dominguez for running a red light.
- Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Stephanie Ann Escamilla for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Carlos Adolfo Esparza Jr. for public intoxication.
- Charles Galbraith for no driver's license.
- Andrew Trevino Garcia for expired registration.
- Cody Lynn Garcia for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel Joel Garcia for driving while license invalid.
- Felicia Garcia for leaving scene of accident.
- Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Larry Garcia for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
- Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Clarissa Gonzalez for failure to control speed, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Samantha Michole Garrison for speeding.
- Alyssa Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- George Gomez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jose Javier Gomez for expired registration.
- Daniel Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license, open container and failure to appear.
- Luis Angel Gonzalez Jr. for failure maintain financial responsibility.
- Marissa Gabriella Gonzalez for failure to drive in a single lane.
- Shahayla Gonzalez for no driver's license.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- David Good for expired operator's license.
- Rosas Marie Griggs for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Leocadia Escalante Gross for no driver's license.
- Roy Lee Guerrero for assault.
- Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- April Lee Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license (third offense).
- Marie Rosa Houghman for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
- Joshua Griggs for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call 11:30 a.m.
- Bridget Gail Hinson for no driver's license.
- Justine Elaine Infante for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Leo Casilda for driving while license invalid.
- Rudy Lopez III for careless driving, speeding and no motorcycle endorsement.
- Tyerrah Shauvon Mesa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jonathan Molina for failure to yield row from private property .
- Maria Magdalena Molina for running red light.
- Cory J. Moreida for no driver's license and minor in possession of tobacco.
- James Wesley Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Manuel Rubalcada Gomez for running a stop sign.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Joseph Paul Nichols for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Obed Rene Nieto for speeding.
- Richard Olguin for driving while license invalid.
- Jessica Marie Ortega for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
- Rex Ismael Ortiz for unsafe speed/too fast for conditions.
- Jorge Ovalle for speeding.
- Remijio Pena for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Herminia C. Zambrano for failure to yield row from Private property.
- Sierra Rodriguez
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Oscar Perez for no driver's license.
- Benito Ramirez Jr. no driver's license.
- Jacinto Ramirez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Michael Cosme Rivera Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.
- Esmerlda Rocha for no driver's license.
- Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ashley Nicole Rodriguez for no driver's license.
- Cristina Martina Rodriguez for failed to yield right of way.
- Andrew Rudy Silva for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Antonio Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Javier Rojas Jr. for no driver's license.
- Ramiro Salaiz for backed without safety, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ryan Salazar for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel Salinas Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- George Luis G. Salinas for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Julia Pena Salinas for no driver's license and running a red light.
- Ruby Rosalez
- Jesus Zambrano
- Corando Torres
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.
- Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for no driver's license.
- Ashley Samantha San Miguel for failure to identify.
- Jennifer Selvera for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ruqia Ali Shah for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Gabriel Ernesto Solis Jr. for speeding.
- John Anthony Trejo for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Daniel Trevino for no driver's license.
- Melecio Garza Jr. for failure to control speed.
- Jesus Guerra for failure to abate nuisance.
- Olinda Longoria for assault.
- Cassandra Lee Moreida for changed lane when unsafe.
- Anthony Woodrow Spencer for public intoxication.
- Stephen Michael Uribe for unsafe speed.too fast for conditions.
- Lisa Villiagran for running a stop sign and driving while license invalid.
- Humberto Ynfante Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Virginia Ramirez Zuniga for failure to drive in a single lane.
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Anthony Lopez for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and speeding.
- Alexis Luera for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Nicholas Daniel Reyes for failure to control speed.
- Joel Tejerina for animal at large, two counts of no city dog tags, two counts of no rabies tags worn by dog, no rabies vaccination and animal at large.
- Reynaldo A. Vasquez for failed to signal intent to turn.
- Joe Gamez
- Mary Gonzalez