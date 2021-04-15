COVID-19 vaccine clinics set on Friday, Saturday

There will be two vaccination clinics for anyone needing first and second doses.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice - Laviana Plaza will have a vaccination clinic for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, April 16. The drive-thru event will be held from 6:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until supplies last.

Laviana Plaza is located 700 North Flournoy Road in Alice.

Community Action Corporation of South Texas partnered with Alice ISD to have a vaccination clinic for second doses of Pfizer and Moderna on Saturday, April 17

Pfizer second doses will be administered from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Moderna second doses will be administered from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vaccines are administered on a first come, first served basis. No appointment necessary.

Please be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC Vaccination Record Card if receiving a second dose.For other vaccination events going on in the area through the CHRISTUS Spohn System, visit: https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/south-texas