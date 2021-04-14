Teen of the Week - Rosas

submitted

Alayna Rosas

Parents: Sandy Harrell and James Harrell

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan on majoring in Music Education and Performance to obtain a bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees. I have been accepted into three schools, Texas A&M - Kingsville, The University of Texas - Austin, and The University of North Texas - Denton, although I am still undecided where I want to attend.

Clubs and Officer Positions: Honors Band:

4 years, Clarinet section leader - 2 years, National Honors Society - 2 years (Secretary senior year), Varsity volleyball - 3 years (Captain senior year)

Accomplishments and Honors:

All District, Region, Area Band - 4 years, All-State Band - 2 years, Solo and Ensemble State qualifier, Academic All-District Volleyball - 3 years, Coyote Scholar (top ten)

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

My mom always tells me, “be the best version of yourself.” I will always strive to do my best in everything I do and try to be more outgoing.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself working in music education teaching students while continuing my education to obtain my master’s degree.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I were able to change anything about this world, I would abolish hate crimes. There is too much hate in this world, causing pain and suffering, and I would want to fix this problem.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would invite Simone Biles to dinner because I would like to ask about her motivation and dedication to get all of those gold medals. She also seems like a fun person to have an interesting conversation with. I would also invite Ottorino Respighi to dinner because I would love to learn about his inspiration to compose the best orchestral pieces of all time. The last person I would love to have dinner with is Jesus. Just being in his presence would be an amazing experience, but I would also ask many questions about his story and his miracles.

Favorites:

Food: Mozzarella sticks

Book: The Book Thief

Movie: Up

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Concan

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.